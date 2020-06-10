https://www.theblaze.com/news/accused-looter-charged-with-attempted-murder-for-allegedly-running-over-philly-cop

A woman linked to multiple crimes during violent riots in Philadelphia last month has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over a police officer and leaving him “crushed from the waist up” as she fled the scene of a burglary.

What are the details?

Authorities say Angela Hall, 41, served as a getaway driver in the looting of a beauty supply store on May 30. According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Hall ran over Philadelphia police officer Tony Nieves when he responded to the scene as she fled, “causing severe bodily injury” to the bicycle patrol officer.

But prosecutors say Hall’s criminal activity did not end with her running over Nieves. She is also accused of falsely reporting as stolen the rental car she was driving when she allegedly hit the police officer.

WPVIT-TV reported that Nieves was left with 12 broken ribs, a shattered sternum, and five fractured vertebrae from the attack.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby told the outlet of Nieves, “He’s in very bad shape right now at Jefferson Hospital. He’s basically crushed from the waist up.” McNesby added, “He’s going to have a long recovery and he’s going to need a lot of people to rally around him. A lot of prayers, right now.”

Hall has been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted murder, obstruction of justice, false reports to law enforcement authorities and several other charges.

District Attorney Larry Kasner said in a statement,

This individual’s criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police officer who was responding to a situation that was already dangerous. My thoughts are with this officer and his loved ones at this time: I hope your recovery will be speedy and complete. This office intends to hold Angela Hall accountable for the severe harm she has caused Officer Nieves.

