Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) continues to prove herself to be the greatest hypocrite in the nation.

Whitmer took to the streets last week and marched with Black Lives Matter while Michigan was still under a Coronavirus lockdown order.

She encouraged leftists to protest in the streets while telling small businesses and churches they must remain closed because of the Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the tyrannical governor joined the radical call to “defund the police.”

“You don’t need all that money going to police departments, so yeah, the spirit of it, I do support that,” said Whitmer.

And by “defund the police” the left means replacing police officers with Sharia patrol, Black Panthers and other radical left-wing factions that will target Christians and whites.

Joe Biden VP contender Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins the radical call to #DefundThePolice. “You don’t need all that money going to police departments, so yeah, the spirit of it, I do support that.” Joe Biden’s extremist Democrat Party is abandoning police and public safety! pic.twitter.com/ju7WL49bkU — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2020

Michigan State Board of Canvassers approved language for a petition to recall Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The petitioners now have 60 days to come up with one million signatures from registered voters in Michigan.

