https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/lives-matter-sir-dan-bongino-dunks-hack-democrat-house-hearing-video/

During the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing Wednesday on police brutality, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino refused to play games with Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries is not the brightest bulb in the shed.

Dan Bongino quickly corrected the Democrat on his racist suggestions.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Mr. Bongino, the police are at times able to show restraint under very difficult circumstances — is that correct?

DAN BONGINO: Of course.

JEFFRIES: Let’s review a few examples. In 2012, James Holmes entered a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and opened fire on an audience, killing 12 people and injuring 70. Mr. Holmes was heavily armed with a AR-15, 12-gauge shotgun, and .40-caliber handgun. Yet he was taken into police custody outside of that very same movie theater without incident. Mr. Bongino, James Holmes is white — is that correct?

BONGINO: I’m not sure of his background. I didn’t know James Holmes personally.

JEFFRIES: He’s white. 2014, Dylann Roof massacred nine Black parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston. Mr. Roof was heavily armed, with a high-powered glock, .45-caliber pistol, and 88 rounds. The police somehow arrested Dylann Roof without incident and even treated him to Burger King. Mr. Bongino, Dylan Roof is white — is that correct?

BONGINO: Yeah. I don’t know where you’re going with this. So if he’s white, that doesn’t make him any better or — it was any awful thing he did, whether he was white or Black. I’m not sure where you were going with this.

JEFFRIES: Correct. Dylann Roof was white. And last year —

BONGINO: He’s awful.

JEFFRIES: In El Paso, Texas, Patrick Crusius killed 23 people and injured dozens during a shooting rampage. He used an AK-47 and was heavily armed yet somehow he was arrested without incident. Mr. Bongino, Patrick Crusius was white — is that correct?

BONGINO: Sir, I have no idea of his — I don’t know his parentage.

JEFFRIES: He was white.

BONGINO: Again, I don’t know why you’re making a racial thing out of it.

JEFFRIES: Reclaiming my time. Because Black lives matter, sir.

BONGINO: Yeah. All lives matter, sir. Every single life matters, white, black, Asian.