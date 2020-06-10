https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/another-conspiracy-theory-debunked-officer-derek-chauvin-killed-george-floyd-not-taxi-cab-driver-tv/

A profile on Facebook claims that the policeman, Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, is the same person that is portrayed on TV as a taxi driver in the show “Cash Cab”. This is not accurate.

One profile on Facebook is pushing the conspiracy theory that the entire George Floyd murder was a setup. There are suspicions that the man who killed Floyd, is a taxi driver on a show on TV, and not officer Chauvin:

Thanks to Yaacov Apelbaum, we have proof that this is not the case. Officer Chauvin and Benjamin Ray Bailey from “Cash Cab” are two different people:

Officer Chauvin is only 5’9″ while taxi driver Bailey is 6’6″.

This is just another conspiracy theory to mess with the American public.

