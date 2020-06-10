https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-organizer-seattles-autonomous-zone-begs-vegan-meat-soy-keep-area-operational-homeless-people-take-food/

Free Capitol Hill zone in Seattle, Washington

Antifa domestic terrorists set up an “autonomous zone” in six square blocks in Seattle this week.

On Tuesday “Free Capitol Hill” the antifa “Autonomous Zone” released its list of demands from the Seattle and Washington State governments.

The list includes reparations, ending the police and free stuff — pretty much what you would expect from a bunch of illiterate leftie kids.

The “police free zone” is a perfect utopia of free love, free food, free water and no police!

When police retreated from Seattle’s Capitol Hill, some people expected chaos. Instead the new autonomous zone has speeches, free food, and people helping one another. Here’s a look inside the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/ksByr5bTDg — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 10, 2020

Until the anarchists ran out of food.

One of the Antifa organizers in Seattle, an 18-year-old lesbian anarchist who wants to “abolish whiteness, capitalism, and civilization,” begged for vegan meats and soy after the homeless people they invited in took all the food.

“The homeless people we invited took away all the food at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

“We need more food to keep the area operational. Please if possible bring vegan meat substitutes, fruits, oats, soy products, etc. – anything to help us eat.”

