Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been endlessly vocal about defunding the police, a move gathering steam among hardcore liberals following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

When asked Wednesday, when she appeared on “Good Morning America,” about her stance, she stammered and stuttered.

Watch for yourself:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks out in an @ABC News exclusive interview about President Donald Trump’s tweet about a protester and why she supports calls to defund police.@AOC@GStephanopoulos https://t.co/219hrZ1V84 pic.twitter.com/J9lnK5o5le — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 10, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez also stumbled when asked if the new leftist slogan “defund the police” is really a distraction from the real issue.

On Tuesday, AOC took to Twitter to accuse lawmakers of trying to make criminal justice reform “more palatable among affluent swing voters.”

