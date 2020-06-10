http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pxsZ2YhEmuo/

As many Apple customers are working to maintain social distancing during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the tech giant is reportedly working on a way to take group selfies with friends when not together.

A report from Business Insider states that a recent patent filing by Apple details an iPhone feature that would make it possible to take selfies with friends when users are not physically together. The feature would allow users to invite friends to join a selfie when taking still photos, videos, and live photos.

The recently published patent first discovered by the blog Patently Apple outlines a system in which an iPhone could arrange individual selfies from multiple users into one image, creating a “synthetic group selfie.”

The system would reportedly work for still photos, videos, and even live-streamed videos. The feature would be able to create the group photo automatically while also giving participants the ability to arrange the positioning of the people in the photo.

Photos of the patent appear to show that users would create a group selfie by tapping a button in the iPhone’s camera software.

Many have noted that the feature would make it possible to take a group selfie while remaining socially distanced during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, but has other uses such as making it easier to add people to larger group selfies where fitting everyone in frame may be a challenge.

Apple is expected to unveil the next big iPhone update at the end of the month during the firm’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference where the iPhone camera and its software are expected to be an area of focus for updates.

