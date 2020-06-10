https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-loses-naacp-virtual-town-hall-told-young-people-dont-like-video/

Joe Biden lost his temper on Wednesday during a NAACP virtual town hall when he was told some young people don’t like him.

Biden is not attracting the young voters.

Joe Biden snapped when he was asked a question sent in by a young person about concerns that a lot young people don’t like him.

“No! There’s no evidence! That’s not true!” Biden yelled as he pointed his finger. “Show me a poll that says that!”

TRENDING: Antifa Releases List of Demands After Taking Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle and Setting Up Armed Security Watch — List Includes Reparations and Ending Police Dept.

Biden continued to argue with the host over the question sent in by a young voter.

Biden is too thin-skinned and unhinged to be president.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]