http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/SZxkUjxg278/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on the state of the economy and status of any further stimulus from the central bank.

The 30-stock Dow dropped 201 points, or 0.7%, as Boeing shares slid more than 6%.The S&P 500 dipped 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% and hit a fresh record high as gains in major tech stocks limited the broader market’s decline.

Shares of Amazon and Apple gained more than 2% each and hit all-time highs. Alphabet and Netflix rose 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Fed is expected to keep policy unchanged, but investors will be watching for thoughts on possibly implementing yield caps and strengthening forward guidance on how long the Fed will keep current policies in place. The Fed will be revealing its first forecast for the economy and interest rates since late last year, as it skipped a forecast in March just as the pandemic forced the abrupt shutdown of the economy.

“I don’t think the Fed is going to back off at all here,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading at AmeriVet Securities. “This is a longer-term endeavor. We think rates are going to be hon hold here for a long period of time. And, when you look at some of their programs, they’re just getting these lending facilities up and running.”

The central bank’s announcement is set for release at 2 p.m. ET. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to answer questions at 2:30 p.m.