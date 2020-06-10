https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/samira-nasr-harpers-bazaar-editor-in-chief/2020/06/10/id/971490

Harper’s Bazaar has appointed a black editor-in-chief for the first time in the magazine’s 153-year history, as publisher Hearst announced that Samira Nasr was named to the position starting July 6, The Hill reported.

Nasr, who was born in Canada and is a former Vanity Fair fashion director, will replace Glenda Bailey, who was editor-in-chief for almost two decades.

“As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my worldview is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters,” Nasr said on Instagram. “My lens by nature is colorful, and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar’s history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time.”

Hearst Magazine Chief Content Officer Kate Lewis said “Bazaar has always presented the world of fashion through a unique lens – smart, vibrant, adoring. Those words could not better describe Samira, who understands and delights in the world of fashion, but has a thoroughly modern and distinctive take.”

She added that Nasr “innately understands the Bazaar woman because she is the Bazaar woman: passionate about fashion, culture and the issues that matter today. I know she will make something magical here.”

The decision to name Nasr as editor comes less than a week after Hearst announced a fundraising drive for organizations fighting racial injustice, with the publisher vowing that it will match and double contributions by staff of up to $500,000, CNN reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

