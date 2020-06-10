https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-councilmember-city-hall-rioters/

Protesters and rioters have been allowed into Seattle’s City Hall after Councilwoman Kshama Sawant used her key to unlock the building and allow them inside.

Sawant has been calling on Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign over “violence and brutality” by police in the city’s response to the “overwhelmingly peaceful” riots they have seen in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Councilmember Sawant has a key to City Hall, allowing protesters to enter and chant for the mayor’s removal. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/EyC7GdT4Xh — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020

Hundreds are inside city hall right now in Seattle. #Q13FOX https://t.co/dAsOL6dvQo — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) June 10, 2020

Protesters poured into the building chanting for the mayor’s removal and were met with a speaker from the Socialist Alternative party.

First speaker inside City Hall here, a member of Socialist Alternative. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/b4U0ky25q1 — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020

Antifa and BLM have broken into Seattle city hall Despite their mayor @MayorJenny being beyond progressive They are demanding she resign since she won’t defund the Police This is the new normal in big cities of America pic.twitter.com/iHv4uBi0vW — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 10, 2020

Sawant herself also spoke to the mob, calling her colleagues “sellouts” and “corporate politicians.”

Councilmember Sawant now calling her council colleagues “sellouts” and “corporate politicians.” #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/G915glD95k — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020

In a press release last week, Sawant said that the mayor “has repeatedly unleashed Seattle police to use ever-escalating violence against ordinary people protesting the police murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many other black and brown people.”

“The police have inflicted tear gas, mace, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades, curfews, arrests and other repressive tactics on Seattle activists and residents — including children — in an attempt to bully and silence the protest movement,” she added.

In a shocking video from Seattle’s riots last week, a man was seen attempting to take an AR-15 from a police vehicle.

There have been multiple injuries to both rioters and police in the city over the last couple of weeks.

