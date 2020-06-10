https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-exclusive-obama-knew-new-document-release-shows-assessment-hillarys-emails-performed-odni-nsc-state-department-october-2009/

Another slew of documents were released last Friday by the FBI related to Hillary Clinton’s email abuse while she was Obama’s Secretary of State. These documents contain more outrageous information that should have been released years ago and of course corrupt cop Peter Strzok is involved.

The FBI released more documents related to Hillary Clinton’s emails last Friday. These documents were long over due. In one document, a letter is written by corrupt cop and former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, asking for an assessment of Hillary’s emails that was performed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the National Security Counsel (NSC) and the Department of State (DoS) in October of 2009:

Strzok’s request letter is dated in January 2016, at the time Strzok was leading Hillary Clinton’s bogus email investigation where she got off scot-free with no charges, despite numerous criminal activities related to her emails.

Strzok also requests that the receiver of his request not to disclose the existence of the inquiry.

This letter indicates that there was an assessment of Hillary’s emails in 2009 and that the assessment was performed by three entities (the ODNI, the NSC and the DoS). This indicates that if the assessment was made, that there is no doubt President Obama would have seen it, because of its nature and because it involved these agencies.

The more that comes out, the more corruption and crimes by the Obama Administration and his Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Hat tip Kevin O.

