All displays of the confederate flag have been banned at NASCAR events according to a statement from the racing organization on Wednesday.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” read the statement from NASCAR.

The statement appeared to be a response to the call from Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR, to remove the flag in order to avoid the appearance that racing enthusiasts support racism.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special,” the statement from NASCAR continued. “The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Wallace explained that he believed the flag makes many people uneasy from attending races.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he said. “It starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

The focus on racial justice issues in America heightened after the death of George Floyd, who died at least in part due to injuries sustained while four police officers arrested him in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

