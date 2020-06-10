http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7C4fzYrry78/

The statue of former Carolina Panthers Owner and founder Jerry Richardson, is being removed after the team became aware of reports that some activists might try to take it down.

Richardson became embroiled in controversy in 2018, after a Sports Illustrated article claimed that he had allegedly been accused of sexually harassing female employees and hurling a racial slur at a black employee. An investigation by the NFL found the claims to have merit and Richardson was fined $2.75 million by the league. Richardson sold the team shortly after to current Panthers Owner Dave Tepper.

The Panthers released a statement on their reasoning for removing the statue:

We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020

Activists and protesters have been defacing or destroying statues and monuments all over the country, in the aftermath of the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

The move apparently came as a surprise to Richardson, who, according to the Charlotte Observer, was unaware of the plans to remove his statue until Wednesday.

Richardson released a statement through his agent, Jim Gray.

“Mr. Richardson has made no public comments about the Panthers or the NFL since the sale of the team and doesn’t plan to do so now as a private citizen. He has worked to treat all people fairly in his business and personal lives and, like many other Americans, is troubled by recent events in Minneapolis, Charlotte, and around the country.”

CBS Sports reports, “The 13-foot statue, located outside the north gate of the stadium, depicts Richardson, who bought the team in 1995, holding out a football in his left hand while flanked by two panthers. The statue, a gift from Panthers minority partners in celebration of Richardson’s 80th birthday, has stood outside Bank of American Stadium since 2016.”

