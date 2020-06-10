https://www.theblaze.com/news/christopher-columbus-statue-beheaded-boston

After a Christopher Columbus statue was beheaded overnight in Boston, the city’s Democratic mayor said Wednesday the statue will be placed in storage while conversations take place about the “historic meaning” of the vandalism — and whether or not the statue will ever go back up, WBZ-TV reported.

“This particular statue has been subject to repeated vandalism here in Boston, and given the conversations that we’re certainly having right now in our city of Boston and throughout the country, we’re also going to take time to assess the historic meaning of this action,” Mayor Marty Walsh said, according to the station.

Image source: WBZ-TV video screenshot

The statue in Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue was surrounded by crime scene tape early Wednesday morning, WBZ said, adding that the head of the statue was on the ground next to the base.

Image source: WBZ-TV video screenshot

Far from the first time

This head of the Columbus statue was cut off in 2006, the station said. And in 2015, red paint was poured on it while “Black Lives Matter!” was spray-painted on the statue’s base.

Anything else?

Protesters ripped down a Columbus statue in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday night and tossed into a lake — and a local reporter said his photographer was attacked in process.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported no police presence at all during the vandalism and attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

