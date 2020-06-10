https://www.westernjournal.com/dan-bongino-teaches-democrat-lesson-black-lives-matter-clash/
New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries probably thought he was putting on a tour de force while questioning conservative commentator Dan Bongino on Wednesday. But all he was really doing was showing how weak the current Democratic Party really is. And it only took a statement of logic and morality for Bongino to make that clear.…
The post Dan Bongino Teaches Democrat a Lesson in ‘Black Lives Matter’ Clash appeared first on The Western Journal.