According to an email obtained by the Portland Tribune, Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler told city employees they have an uncontested 40 hours of bereavement leave to “mourn 400 years of African-American oppression, including the police killings of African-Americans across the country.”

City employees, of course, are paid via tax dollars.

“As a nation and as a City we continue to grieve the recent loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, and others in the country and in our community,” Wheeler started the email. “We acknowledge that Black employees are experiencing collective grief and trauma coming from a culmination of oppression that is over 400 years old.”

Protests across the nation sparked last month in response to the death of Floyd, a black male who died after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage.

The protesting, however, quickly turned violent in a number of cities, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, New York City, Rochester, Richmond, Chicago, and others. At least 17 people have been killed and hundreds of businesses have been destroyed.

In the continued email, Wheeler said city employees, especially “BiPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) employees” are “deeply impacted by these recent events and are hurting.”

“I want to give our employees space to grieve and reflect: 40 hours of bereavement leave as allowed under HRAR (Human Resources Administrative Rules) 6.03,” he announced.

“I am directing managers and supervisors to approve the leave without question.”

Moreover, the Democrat said he’s “hopeful” other employers throughout Portland will likewise allow 40 hours off for their employees. Of course, the private business owners will have to foot the bill themselves, not rely on taxpayers.

“We’re witnessing a dramatic shift in our nation,” Wheeler continued, “one that is urgently charting the path forward for restorative justice, inclusion, and understanding. I feel tremendous responsibility, as well as tremendous privilege, to be a part of this historic movement. Thank you for walking that path with me as we continue to serve the City of Portland.”

Since Floyd’s death, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, investigations from the FBI and state law enforcement have been opened, and the officer at the center of the incident was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder; the three other officers involved have since been charged, too.

View the full email, below (via Portland Tribune):

