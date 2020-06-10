https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/developing-antifa-terrorists-discuss-plans-expand-occupied-autonomous-zone-seattle-begin-shakedown-local-businesses/

As we reported yesterday — Antifa domestic terrorists set up an “autonomous zone” in six square blocks in Seattle over the weekend.

The antifa terrorists are advocating for “folks with firearms” to take shifts defending the barricades.

The Antifa group set up barricades at the border and certain areas for dining and public speech.

Andy Ngo reported on this yesterday.

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

The antifa mob believes the district now belongs to them.

The news out of Seattle this morning is super inspiring. The East Precinct has fallen and the Free Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has arisen in its place pic.twitter.com/Y0u7AvGa10 — Battle Bird (@calybird) June 9, 2020

On Tuesday “Free Capitol Hill” the antifa “Autonomous Zone” released its list of demands from the Seattle and Washington State governments.

Holy shit, #SeattleAutonomousZone just issued a list of demands. And they’re both radical and realistic at the same time. Most of these, the city and state could just…decide to do, if they wanted. https://t.co/3C54B7EHi2 — Olly (@OneiricCanid) June 10, 2020

On Wednesday local business owners captured in the Antifa district reported threats by the Antifa Goons if they would not pay for their security.

Antifa is now extorting local business owners in the Seattle autonomous zone. Of course they are. pic.twitter.com/IxcYnfjRAc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2020

And the Antifa mob is already discussing expanding their territory inside Seattle.

They are looking at police precincts to invade.

Via The Post Millennial:

Following the surrender of the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department to an Antifa mob and the occupation of Seattle City Hall, a source on the ground in Seattle says that other police precincts around the city are preparing to be the next targets. Regarding the autonomous zone established by the Antifa-led mob, the source—whose anonymity we are protecting—says, “They bar media from entering and screen people coming in. They are walking around fully armed. Talking about making their own currency and making their own flag. SPD is talking about abandoning the west precinct now. “West precinct has the 911 call centre. This is just like the Occupy movement. Soon we will have feces and drugs everywhere and people getting assaulted and raped in the encampments.

Read the rest here.

