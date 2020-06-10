https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/parkland-florida-shooting-victims/2020/06/10/id/971599

The Department of Justice on Wednesday awarded nearly $10 million in anti-terrorism funding to assist victims of the 2018 Parkland shooting where a gunman killed 17 people when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, reports CBS 12 News.

The funds will be distributed to the School Board of Broward County, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, and the United Way of Broward County, in collaboration with the City of Parkland and City of Coral Springs.

The grant in part reimburses agencies that delivered services after the shooting and provided “ongoing trauma-informed, evidence-based healing and resiliency services.”

“More than two years after 17 innocent lives were violently cut short, the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas remains as senseless as it is painful,” Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan said in a statement.

“We open our hearts and pledge our continued support to the families of the victims, to the brave first responders who came to the scene that terrible day and to the entire community of Parkland,” she added.

