(FOX NEWS) — The man who accused CNN host Don Lemon of a sexually charged assault says he is still hoping for justice despite a prolonged legal process exacerbated by COVID-19.

“It’s definitely been affected by coronavirus, we would have probably already have had discovery a couple of months ago but everything was closed because of the virus in New York,” Dustin Hice told Fox News. “It was the most degrading, humiliating thing I’ve ever been through and it’s been dragged out. I hate it.”

Fox News obtained a Joint Proposed Discovery Order that was filed in New York’s Eastern District on Friday. It laid out the timeline for the discovery schedule agreed upon by legal teams for both Lemon and Hice, which includes several key dates. Written discovery demands are due by July 20, all discovery must be complete by Dec. 15 and dispositive motions are set for Feb. 2021. Roughly “ten fact witnesses” are expected to be called.

