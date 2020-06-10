https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-emails-released-friday-show-obamas-ben-rhodes-jake-sullivan-bragging-liars-lying-masterminds/

Another slew of documents were released last Friday by the FBI related to corrupt activities in the Obama Administration. Emails between former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor, Ben Rhodes, and Obama’s former Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, show the two bragging about how corrupt and dishonest they were.



The FBI released more documents related to Hillary Clinton’s emails on Friday. In a series of emails between Obama Administration officials, Ben Rhodes and Jake Sullivan, the two compliment each other for being dishonest and corrupt.

Sullivan sends in an email to the NSC Press Secretary the following:

We’re only lying footsoldiers. You’re lying masterminds. That’s cooler.

This was in response to Ben Rhodes email where he wrote:

At least you’re only a liar. Could be worse – we’re liars and also allegedly leakers. So you’ve got that going for you, which is something.

These emails were sent before the 2012 election and after the event in Benghazi where four Americans were killed by terrorists and were depicted by the Obama Administration as being killed in response to a YouTube video. These two were admitting their corrupt and dishonest lies while in the Obama Administration.

The more that comes out, the more corruption and crimes by the Obama Administration.

Hat tip Kevin O.

The post Emails Released by FBI Last Friday Show Obama’s Ben Rhodes and Jake Sullivan Bragging “We’re Liars” and “Lying Masterminds” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

