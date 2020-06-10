https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nightclub-murder-premeditated-derek-chauvin/2020/06/10/id/971576

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin might have “bumped heads” when they both worked security at a nightclub some years before their tragic confrontation.

David Pinney, who worked at El Nuevo Rodeo on Lake Street in south Minneapolis, told “CBS Evening News” the grudge between the two “has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.”

El Nuevo Rodeo owner Maya Santamaria told Minneapolis television station KSTP that Floyd and Chauvin even shared some shifts within the past year.

Santamaria said Chauvin worked as an off-duty officer outside of the club, while Floyd was stationed inside. But she was not sure if the two knew each other.

Pinney, however, said Chauvin “knew him . . . pretty well,” speaking about Floyd.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on the neck of Floyd until he died.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents the Floyd family, has pushed to have those charges elevated to first-degree after finding out Chauvin and Floyd worked together.

