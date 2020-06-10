https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/figures-democrats-wore-kente-cloth-honor-geoge-floyd-fabric-ashanti-slave-traders/

Some things never change.

On Monday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrat members of Congress knelt down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.

The Democrats donned African Kente cloth scarves as they gathered in Emancipation Hall on Capitol Hill.

It should come as no surprise that the Kente Cloth was worn by Ashanti tribal leaders who practiced slavery.

Via The Ultimate History Project:

TRENDING: Antifa Releases List of Demands After Taking Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle and Setting Up Armed Security Watch — List Includes Reparations and Ending Police Dept.

Kente cloth is deeply intertwined with the history of the Ashanti nation. The Ashanti Empire or Confederacy, which was located in what is today Ghana, first emerged in West Africa during the seventeenth century. The Ashanti are members of the Akan people who speak the Akan or Ashanti dialect. The word “Kente” which means basket comes from the Akan or Ashanti dialect. Akans also refer to Kente as nwentoma, which means woven cloth… …While Kente cloth was a product of a global trade route which stretched from Asia through Europe to Africa, this cloth and the people also came to be associated with another global trade route—the slave trade. In fact, the history of the Ashanti people, who lived on the West Coast of Africa, is strongly tied to the history of the slave trade. As was true of many pre-modern societies in Africa, Asia and Europe, the Ashanti practiced slavery. When Europeans, specifically the Portuguese, came into contact with the Ashanti during the sixteenth century, both Europeans and the Ashanti traded gold, ivory, and slaves.



Ashanti Tribe (Answers Africa)

More on the Ashanti slave traders:

The early Ashanti Empire economy depended on the gold trade in the 1700s, by the early 1800s it had become a major exporter of enslaved people. The slave trade was originally focused north with captives going to Mande and Hausa traders who exchanged them for goods from North Africa and indirectly from Europe. By 1800, the trade had shifted to the south as the Ashanti sought to meet the growing demand of the British, Dutch, and French for captives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

