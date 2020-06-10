https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/first-lady-new-york-city-says-police-free-new-york-like-nirvana-utopia-says-proud-daughter-arrest-video/
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray were interviewed this week by TIME Magazine this week.
Charlane McCray said she was proud of her daughter who was arrested last week in anti-police protests.
Mayor de Blasio then attacked police for leaking out that the mayor’s daughter was arrested in the ongoing anti-Police street protests.
During the interview Chirlane McCray weighed-in on the nationwide movement to defund police departments. The cop-hating First Lady of New York City described a cop-free NYC as a “nirvana” and “utopia.”
Via Hannity:
“That would be like a nirvana, a utopia that we are nowhere close to getting to,” McCray said during a TIME100 Talks discussion.
“They can do things that would not be possible in a large city like New York,” McCray added, referring to the dismantling Minneapolis Police Department.