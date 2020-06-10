https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/flashback-democrat-thought-leader-aoc-marginalized-communities-us-no-choice-riot-video/

Back in July 2019 Democrat thought leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the host on Ebro in the Morning that marginalized communities have “no choice but to riot.”

AOC is the loudest voice in the Democrat Party today.

And she was excusing mass violence just last year.

So it should be no surprise when the leftists took to the streets across America last week to riot and loot.

This is outrageous#AOC –

Marginalized communities in US “have no choice but to riot” She is legitimizing & inciting the violence that the Left has already begun She now owns this pic.twitter.com/3HFcnKCIuM — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 1, 2019

