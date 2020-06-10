https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/502125-george-conway-group-hits-ernst-in-new-ad

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP super PAC, released an ad on Wednesday targeting incumbent Republican Sen. Joni ErnstJoni Kay ErnstGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police The Hill’s Campaign Report: Republicans go on attack over calls to ‘defund the police’ Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November MORE‘s (Iowa) record in Congress.

The 30-second ad, titled “Crickets,” plays footage from an ad Ernst released during her first 2014 Senate run in which she describes her experience working on a farm in Iowa and castrating hogs.

“Washington is full of big spenders. Let’s make them squeal,” Ernst says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip then shows a farm with crickets chirping in the background and the caption “It’s been six years, Joni. And all we hear are crickets.”

Ernst’s campaign responded in a statement to The Hill, hitting her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield.

“The only crickets are from Theresa Greenfield who is silent on virtually every question from Iowans, ranging from radical proposals like defunding the police to her record of evicting small businesses,” said a spokesman for Ernst’s campaign.

[embedded content]

Ernst will face Greenfield, who easily won the state’s Democratic Senate primary last week, in November.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican,” but a survey released last month by the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling showed Ernst leading Greenfield by just 1 point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lincoln Project, which was co-founded by George Conway, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has released a series of ads attacking President Trump Donald John TrumpMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: ‘Great honor’ Trump Jr.’s Mongolia hunting trip cost K in Secret Service protection MORE and Senate Republicans in recent weeks.

The group most recently hit Trump over his response to the demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death, accusing the president of turning Washington into “a warzone.”

This report was updated at 4:09 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

