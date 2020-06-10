http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O-vRzrZHA40/

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush — son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush, and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush — told a local newspaper recently that he will endorse President Donald Trump.

“President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism,” Bush told the Dallas News.

Asked to rate Trump’s presidency to date, he said, “it’s clear, Republican policies are working.”

“Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning,” he said. “It’s clear, America and Texas will continue to be stronger than ever.”

Bush’s endorsement is notable as he is the only Bush currently serving in government, also it is notable due to his family ties and the fact that he is half-Latino. He is also seen as the future of the family and is influential among young Republican circles.

His endorsement comes as some members of the Bush administration have come out against Trump, such as former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for president during the last elections.

A New York Times report claimed that former President George W. Bush would not support Trump’s reelection in 2020, but a spokesman for the former president said the report was “completely made up.”

“President Bush is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote,” his spokesman Freddy Ford told the Texas Tribune.

Former Bush Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was recently asked on CBS News’s Face the Nation whether she would endorse Trump, and she said she was not prepared to announce anything.

Trump has expressed warm feelings toward George P. Bush, according to the Dallas News. Last year, the president brought the younger Bush on stage at an event in Texas and hailed him as the “only Bush that likes me” and the “Bush that got it right.”

Trump added, “I like him,” and noted that Bush is a friend of his son and “a great guy.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

