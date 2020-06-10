https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-nypd-police-officers/2020/06/10/id/971580

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday slammed the notion of removing safety officers employed by the NYPD from city schools.

“I don’t believe it’s a good idea to take the NYPD out of the schools,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “That would be a terrible mistake.

“The schools have gotten much safer. But there are still dangerous schools,” he said, adding, “It’s wrong to teach children to hate cops.”

Giuliani during his administration gave the NYPD the authority to place safety officers at city schools.

Current NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has also rejected calls by protesters to remove the police following the NYPD’s forceful response to protests against brutality.

Hundreds of education administrators in the city Department of Education’s central office last week signed a letter to Chancellor Richard Carranza urging schools to cut tied with the NYPD.

“I personally believe that the better approach is to continue what we have but improve it, reform it,” de Blasio said. “The safety issue is not resolved in schools at this point, and . . . school safety is necessary in its current form to keep ensuring the safety of our kids.”

The NYPD supervises 5,000 unarmed safety agents in the schools.

“It’s worked well,” Giuliani said. “A lot of teachers as well as children didn’t feel safe.

“If I were mayor running the school system, I would have a police officer in every school.”

