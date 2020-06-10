https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/nyt-tom-cotton-op-ed

The editorial page director for the New York Times, James Bennet, resigned this weekend after publishing an opinion piece written by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

In the op-ed, the senator urged President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and use military force to quell violent rioting in response to the death of George Floyd. According to a recent poll, 58 percent of registered voters, including nearly half of Democrats and 37 percent of African-Americans, support using the military to help police control protests that turn violent. But Cotton’s op-ed caused such strife, Times’ employees refused to show up for work, claiming it endangered the lives of black journalists. The paper immediately apologized, saying the senator’s op-ed “fell short of our standards and should not have been published.”

On his radio program, Glenn Beck said the Times is in “deep, deep trouble,” if they can’t publish an opinion from a Republican senator, an opinion that was shared by more than half the American people, without suffering an internal collapse.

