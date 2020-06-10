https://www.westernjournal.com/gone-wind-sales-roof-hbo-yanked-streaming-service/
Call it the gun control effect. One day after HBO Max announced it was pulling the classic film “Gone With the Wind” from its streaming platform, sales of the 80-year-old movie put it at the top of the chart for movies being sold by Amazon. It’s almost like Americans get so suspicious of liberals tempted…
The post ‘Gone With the Wind’ Sales Are Through the Roof After HBO Yanked It from Streaming Service appeared first on The Western Journal.