PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A gunman fired at a central California police station early Wednesday and then wounded a sheriff’s deputy who responded, authorities said.

A search for the shooter continued hours later in the downtown area of the city of Paso Robles and people in the area were urged to shelter in place, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

The gunman fired at the Paso Robles Police Department around 3:30 a.m. or 3:45 a.m., he said.

There were no immediate details on the shooting that wounded the deputy, who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Cipolla said.

Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes but details were unclear, Cipolla said.

The Paso Robles Police Department tweeted that shooting stopped by 4 a.m.

Paso Robles is in California’s central coast wine region about 175 miles (280 kilometers) s northwest of Los Angeles.

