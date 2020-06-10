https://www.westernjournal.com/harvard-professor-charged-lying-ties-wuhan-lab/

A former high-profile Harvard professor has been charged with lying to federal authorities about his longstanding links to China, including work at the Wuhan University of Technology. Charles Lieber, 61, a former chairman of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury. Lieber faces two counts of making false…

Harvard Professor Charged with Lying About Ties to Wuhan Lab

