A 48-year-old Waikiki woman has become the first Hawaii resident to be charged with violating the state’s mandatory traveler quarantine.

Patricia Pian was arrested this morning by special agents from the state Attorney General’s Office and charged with violating the 14-day mandatory traveler quarantine, according to a news release by the state COVID-19 Joint Information Center. Her bail was set at $2,000.

Pian was one of a handful of people arrested in the past week on suspicion of violating the state’s traveler quarantine, which took effect March 26 for trans-Pacific travelers to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Hawaii. Gov. David Ige is expected to extend the quarantine order beyond June 30 sometime this week.

A mandatory two-week quarantine for interisland travelers, which took effect April 1, is set to expire June 16.

Pian returned to Honolulu from San Diego on May 31 and was reported by a witness who allegedly saw Pian swimming in the ocean a few hours after her return, the Joint Information Center said.

Pian was also allegedly seen sunbathing with her husband and walking their dog.

Agents arrested Pian in the hallway of her condominium today.

Two other people were arrested Monday on suspicion of violating the state’s mandatory quarantine, the Joint Information Center said.

South Korean national Jin Wook Lee, 20, allegedly falsified his place of stay and was arrested at a Waikiki hotel Monday. Kady Swartz, 48, of Virginia, was also arrested as an accomplice. Lee arrived in Honolulu May 20 and was staying in the hotel with Swartz and her daughter.

Hotel personnel witnessed the alleged quarantine violations and called authorities. They reported Lee had violated quarantine from the day he arrived. Bail for Lee and Swartz was set a $2,000 each.

“As we reopen our economy, it is important that everyone follow the practices and policies in place to keep our community safe,” Attorney General Clare Connors said in the news release. “The travel quarantine is an important part of our state’s success in reducing the spread of the disease, and both residents and travelers alike should take care to follow these rules and practices.”

Today, the Kauai Police Department also reported two quarantine-related arrests.

Benjamin McGranahan, 25, from Canoga Park, Calif., was arrested at Lihue Airport Friday after refusing to abide by the 14-day quarantine upon arrival, Kauai police said. He posted $100 bail Monday and was escorted by KPD to a quarantine location on the island, where he will stay for the rest of his two-week quarantine. He will be checked on regularly by police and the Hawaii National Guard.

Sean Wade, 55, of Captain Cook on Hawaii island, was arrested Monday after allegedly violating the 14-day quarantine. He landed on Kauai earlier in the day and was arrested after trespassing on a property in Anini, police said. He returned to the Big Island today after being escorted by KPD to Lihue Airport.

KPD has made 16 arrests related to the 14-day quarantine order set by Gov. David Ige.

Meanwhile, from April 6 to today, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii has assisted 81 travelers, who didn’t have a place to complete their quarantine, to return home through the Hawaii Tourism Authority-funded COVID-19 Flight Assistance Program.

Jessica Lani Rich, VASH president and CEO, said most of the visitors that were referred to her knew about the quarantine but didn’t plan to honor it.

