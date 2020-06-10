https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/hbo-max-drops-gone-wind/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Gone with the Wind is no longer available on HBO Max because of its portrayal of race and slavery.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that it would remove the historic 1939 movie from its library of films. The decision comes amid heightened racial tension following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that have popped up in dozens of cities around the country against institutional racism and police brutality.

A spokesperson for HBO Max said that Gone with the Wind is “a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” according to CNN.

