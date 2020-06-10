https://www.dailywire.com/news/hes-back-trump-to-hold-campaign-rally-next-week-in-ok-followed-by-fl-az-nc

President Trump’s raucous and often overflowing rallies draw tens of thousands of people, but the president hasn’t held one since March 2, first because of the pandemic and later because of racial strife.

But that’s all going to change soon.

“We’re going to start our rallies back up now,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House. “We’ve had a tremendous run at rallies. … It’s been an amazing thing to behold.”

The president will hold a slew of re-election campaign rallies, mostly in swing states, starting next week. First, he’ll head to Tulsa, Oklahoma. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, in the state of Oklahoma,” Trump said, making the announcement during a roundtable with African American supporters that wasn’t on his official public schedule.

But the president doesn’t have to worry much about that state – he won there by 36 percentage points in 2016.

Trump will then hold rallies in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona, the dates of which have not yet been released. Three of those are considered swing states, although political pollsters say Texas still looks like a red state, at least for 2020.

“We’re going into North Carolina at the appropriate time. The governor’s a little backward there, a little bit behind,” Trump said.

Just before Trump’s announcement, his re-election campaign released a video of clips from rallies, announcing that “this month, we’re back.”

On Tuesday, he teased the restart of his campaign, writing on Twitter, “BIG DEMAND! Starting up again soon, maybe next week!”

BIG DEMAND! Starting up again soon, maybe next week! https://t.co/ToNLAGl5Fz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

At the White House on Wednesday, Trump also said he had “no choice” but to move the Republican convention from its planned location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We’ll see how it all works out, but the governor doesn’t want to give an inch,” Trump said, adding that “many, many states” would like to have the convention, naming Texas, Georgia, and Florida.

Last week, Trump claimed that North Carolina’s governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, and other officials, “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” and were not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.”

“Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president also announced that he would be going to Dallas on Thursday, where he plans a conversation about race relations and policing.

Trump “will participate in a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners to discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities,” the White House said Wednesday.

On Saturday, Trump will travel to West Point to give the commencement address. “The cadets wanted that very much,” he said.

