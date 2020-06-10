https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/eating-man-dies-custody-biting-arm/

(SHARED.COM) — In a disturbing story, a man from Redding, California, who was caught on video biting pieces of his arms and spitting flesh onto the ground, has died in police custody on Tuesday. Police were alerted of a “possible domestic disturbance” call after a 911 call informed them of a woman screaming at a nearby motel.

The call began at 1:09 a.m. to which police responded soon after, reports Sacramento Bee. In a Facebook post narrating the incident, Redding PD said that officers arrived at Americana Modern Motel at 1241 Market Street and located a “heavyset white male adult, in excess of 400 lbs.” standing on the outside of the balcony of the second floor.

The man was reportedly bleeding from his arm and had taken both his pants and underwear off. After the police communicated with the subject, he decided to come down the stairs to meet them at the parking lot. “The subject feigned a charge at the officers, retreated, and began biting his own arm, tearing into his skin, and spitting chunks of flesh on the ground,” the statement said.

