An ex-judge appointed by the federal judge now hearing a case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn – in what’s been called a “bizarre and unconstitutional” move – to oppose the government motion to dismiss the case says it would be an “abuse of power” to drop the charges.

The strange situation developed when the Department of Justice moved to dismiss its case against Flynn, who had been caught up in a process crime as part of the investigation by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller into the now-debunked claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

According to reports, Flynn agreed to plead guilty to lying to an FBI agent when they threatened to also prosecute his son. However, the DOJ later reviewed the case, and found since it already had a transcript of the telephone call about which they were grilling Flynn, the foundation for the interview was without basis.

So the DOJ asked for the case to be dropped, and Judge Emmet Sullivan, a Bill Clinton appointee, refused.

Instead, he appointed ex-judge John Gleeson, another Clinton pick, to argue against the DOJ.

A report from the Washington Examiner now reveals that Gleeson thinks the government’s reason for dismissing is “pretextual” and the grounds for seeking dismissal are “disproven by its own briefs filed earlier in this very proceeding.”

He also charged the government’s dismissal move was “riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors” and that Sullivan should not dismiss the case.

The Examiner noted, “Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who took over as Flynn’s lead defense attorney last summer, previously told the Washington Examiner that Sullivan’s decision to appoint an outsider like this was ‘bizarre and unconstitutional.’ She argued that ‘this travesty of justice has already consumed three or more years of an innocent man’s life’ and that ‘no further delay should be tolerated.'”

Gleeson reported to Sullivan that the case cannot be handled with “regularity” because, he claims, the “government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president.”

Gleeson said Sullivan should sentence Flynn just as Sullivan would if the dismissal had not been requested. He stated that Flynn also was guilty of perjury and the sentence for lying should be compounded to reflected that, rather than actually beginning a prosecution for perjury.

The Examiner explained the background: “Flynn’s lawyers have touted recently released FBI records as being exculpatory evidence that was concealed from the defense team. The documents suggest that now-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and the FBI’s ‘7th floor’ leadership stopped the bureau from closing its investigation into Flynn in early January 2017, even though investigators had uncovered ‘no derogatory information,’ after intercepts of Flynn’s communications with a Russian envoy emerged. Emails from later that month show Strzok, along with then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page and several others, sought out ways to continue investigating Flynn, including by deploying the Logan Act. “

In fact, one FBI agent speculated about the meeting with Flynn: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The DOJ said its own “extensive review” of the case revealed that prosecution of the case “would not serve the interests of justice.”

In fact, a DOJ court filing said, “The government is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue.”

WND earlier reported that declassified transcripts of key phone conversations between Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak – about which the FBI was asking him – show no misconduct by President Trump’s then-incoming national security adviser.

Instead, the conversations at the center of the FBI probe that led to Flynn pleading guilty to lying to agents show the lieutenant general de-escalating tensions between Moscow and the Obama administration.

The transcripts were delivered to Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., by the new director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe. Grassley first requested the transcripts in February 2017 when he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Read the transcripts

Flynn urged the Russian ambassador in a Dec, 29, 2016, call to take “reciprocal” actions in response to Obama administration sanctions for election interference, noted Politico, rather than escalating the situation into a “tit for tat.”

“You might appreciate the sentiments that are raging in Moscow,” Kislyak replied.

“I know, I — believe me, I do appreciate it, I very much appreciate it,” Flynn responded. “But I really don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re going, you know, where we do this and then you do something bigger, and then you know, everybody’s got to go back and forth and everybody’s got to be the tough guy here, you know?”

Politico reported that the next day, President-elect Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for declining to retaliate, tweeting: “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!”

In a follow-up call two days later, Kislyak said Putin chose not to escalate the sanctions battle because of his talk with Flynn, despite “raging” feelings in Moscow.

There now is a criminal investigation being run by U.S. Attorney John Durham of the circumstances of the Russia collusion claims and other attacks by U.S. bureaucrats and intel agents on the then-newly elected administration of President Trump.



