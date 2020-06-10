https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/skull-showing-convulsing-ground-protester-critically-injured-far-left-mob-topples-confederate-statue-top/

A far left protester was critically injured on Wednesday when a leftist mob toppled a Confederate statue on top of him.

The young Democrats attempted to destroy a Confederate Monument in Portsmouth, Virginia.
When they knocked over one of the statues it landed on a fellow protester critically injuring the man.

A witness said the protester’s skull was showing and he as convulsing on the ground.

Via Hannity:

