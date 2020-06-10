https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/guy-keep-job-week-violent-blm-protests-riots-lootings-dr-fauci-expresses-concern-protests-spreading-covid-19/

In April Dr. Fauci was quick to condemn the anti-Lockdown protesters who were protesting for their right to make a living and do business.

Fauci tore into those protests saying ignoring his guidelines would backfire.

But last week Dr. Fauci did not run to the morning shows during the George Lloyd protests and riots.

Some protests are more acceptable than others.

TRENDING: Antifa Domestic Terrorists Take Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle – Set Up Security Watch – Call for Armed Volunteers

Thousands of mostly leftists took to the streets to protest police.

Thousands more rioted and looted several US cities.

On Saturday Dr. Fauci went on the radio to express concern about the “peaceful protests” after several cities had already been looted and burned.

Earlier today on GMA Fauci expressed concern over the mass protests and riots in the past week.

Fauci said he wasn’t surprised members of the National Guard who were assaulted and abused by angry leftists last week came down with the virus.

The Hill reported:

Anthony Fauci early Wednesday expressed concern that recent mass protests against police brutality and racism would spread the novel coronavirus because of a lack of social distancing. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” he isn’t surprised that members of the Washington, D.C., National Guard who mobilized in response to the protests had tested positive, but he called the development “disturbing.” “The issue of physical separation is important. Masks can help, but it’s masks plus physical separation, and when you get congregations like we saw with the demonstrations, like we have said — myself and other health officials — that’s taking a risk,” Fauci said. “Unfortunately, what we’re seeing now is just an example of the kinds of things we were concerned about.”

This guy is a clown.

Fauci underscores concerns about coronavirus spread. https://t.co/lnKQ4H9vdi

It’s too late. If it were really a big deal, he should have loudly and repeatedly spoken out last week. I will never take him seriously again. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

