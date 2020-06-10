https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/goes-top-u-s-senator-hounds-big-names-obamagate/

Many law-enforcement officials and prosecutors have been known to be willing to let a suspect who sells meth go free in order to chase down the supplier – the top dog of any criminal operation.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., seems to be wanting to take the same approach with the investigations into how the nation’s intelligence agencies under Barack Obama came to assemble an attack campaign on then-candidate and later President Donald Trump.

This involved the debunked Russia collusion claims, the Steele dossier, the Trump tower meetings and much more, all of which now are under scrutiny in a criminal investigation being run by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Fox News reported Graham confirmed, “We’re not going to let the system blame some low-level intel analyst or case agent for defrauding the court. I believe it goes to the very top, and I’m going to get to the bottom of it and that means Sally Yates and Rosenstein, and McCabe and Comey are all going to come before the committee and they’re going to be asked, ‘What did you know and when did you know it?'”

He confirmed he plans to have fired FBI chief James Comey testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. And former deputy director Andrew McCabe as well.

He expressed doubt that they were unaware that the Steele dossier – which was used as “evidence” against the Trump campaign even though it was unsubstantiated and largely debunked right away – was faulty before it was used for a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

“Here’s what I would say to Mr. McCabe,” the senator explained. “In the warrant application by the FBI and Department of Justice to the FISA court, you said that the Russian sub-source was truthful and cooperative. Inspector General Horowitz found a memo about the interview with the Russian sub-source saying the Russian sub-source disavowed all the information in the dossier, that it wasn’t reliable, that it was bar talk, it was hearsay, it shouldn’t be used to get a warrant.”

He charged that the top of the chain needs to be held accountable.

And he warned anyone who knew of the dossier’s failures, and then went along with using it as evidence, could end up in jail.

Graham already has announced a procedure for the committee to authorize subpoenas for documents, information and testimony from Trump-Russia probe figures Peter Strzok, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, James Comey, James Baker, Lisa Page, John Podesta, Rod Rosenstein, Bill Priestap, Susan Rice, Christopher Wray, Sally Yates and others.

They are believed to have first-hand information about the FBI’s 2016 probe of the Trump campaign as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation that concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence of collusion.

The origins of those anti-Trump accusations and activities also now are the focus on a criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

The inspector general for the DOJ already has found Obama officials made 17 significant errors or omissions in their applications for surveillance warrants to the FISA court. That report also criticized the FBI for its reliance on former British spy Christopher Steele’s salacious and now-debunked dossier.

Steele’s claims were created at the request of Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Footnotes newly declassified by Barr and then-acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell show that the FBI was aware that Steele’s dossier might have been compromised by Russian disinformation.

