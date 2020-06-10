https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/josh-hawley-wants-civil-rights-investigation-church-restrictions/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sen. Josh Hawley asked Attorney General William Barr to open a civil rights investigation into the restrictions placed on churches during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tuesday letter, the Missouri Republican decried a double standard in closing churches and limiting the number of people allowed to attend services while protesters have been permitted to gather in large crowds across the country after George Floyd’s death in police custody.

“State officials have violated the free speech and free exercise rights of religious Americans by treating religious gatherings and speech differently than the speech and mass gatherings of protests,” he wrote. “I urge you to launch a full civil rights investigation.”

