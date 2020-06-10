https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/judge-sullivans-shadow-prosecutor-john-gleeson-files-brief-calls-doj-dismissal-general-flynn-gross-abuse-prosecutorial-power/

Shadow prosecutor John Gleeson

Judge Emmet Sullivan’s “shadow prosecutor” John Gleeson filed his brief on Wednesday.

Recall, the Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last month after bombshell documents were released that proved Flynn was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for Flynn.

Sullivan solicited amicus briefs and appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

Gleeson called the DOJ’s dismissal of General Flynn “pretextual” and “a gross abuse of prosecutorial power.”

Flynn update – Amicus John Gleeson has filed his brief. Gleeson calls the DOJ Flynn dismissal “pretextual” and “a gross abuse of prosecutorial power.” Just what Judge Sullivan asked for. Full doc:https://t.co/y4VnqPHs7x pic.twitter.com/FgXwnR54Pj — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 10, 2020

John Gleeson is recommending Flynn be punished for taking back a plea.

Gleeson recommends that Sullivan consider the reversal of the plea be considered “in fashioning the appropriate sentence for the false statement offense.”

As to the “perjury” Gleeson was order to address: Gleeson recommends that Sullivan consider the reversal of the plea be considered “in fashioning the appropriate sentence for the false statement offense.” Punished for taking back a plea – a concerning position. pic.twitter.com/B5zhKc6btT — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 10, 2020

Gleeson doesn’t believe Flynn has the right to defend himself.

Flynn’s “frontal assault on the integrity of the investigation” was “deliberately obstructive” and reflects “a complete disregard for the judicial process.”

Gleeson attacks Flynn’s efforts to defend himself: Flynn’s “frontal assault on the integrity of the investigation” was “deliberately obstructive” and reflects “a complete disregard for the judicial process.” pic.twitter.com/5i6u9uKcK8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 10, 2020

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday blasted rogue Judge Emmet Sullivan for targeting Flynn with a shadow prosecutor during a sit-down interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Barr blasted Sullivan and said it’s up to the executive branch to prosecute, calling judge Gleeson an “alternative prosecutor.”

“The argument is that it’s always been understood that decisions whether to pursue an individual through the prosecution process or to hold them criminally accountable is vested in the executive branch and not the courts — and he is, in our view, essentially trying to set himself up as an alternative prosecutor,” said Barr.

Oral arguments in the General Flynn case, in the DC Circuit Court, will take place this Friday, June 12, 2020, and will be live-streamed.

