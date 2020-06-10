http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5sUCytSDH8A/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday argued that voters should not be worried about voting in November in the presidential election..

“I think there’s a way to safely vote if you can safely protest,” McEnany said during the White House Press briefing.

One reporter asked McEnany whether it would be safe to vote in the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re asking a hypothetical about something five months from now at a time ironically when the media has expressed much outrage about a lack of mitigation efforts taken by some of the protesters,” she said.

McEnany said that people who were allowed to exercise their First Amendment right to protest even though many Churches were still closed.

“The First Amendment is a beautiful thing,” she said. “People have the right to go to church or mosque or synagogue.”

