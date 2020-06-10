http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/x2UvnJ7Gaeg/

Wednesday White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters he does not believe there is systemic racism in the United States.

When asked about black employment rates, Kudlow said, “I don’t believe there’s systemic racism in the U.S. I’m not going to go into a long riff on it.”

Pressed again on whether he believes systemic racism, Kudlow said, “I will say it again, I do not. I think the harm comes when you have some very bad apples on the law enforcement side. What was done to Mr. Floyd was abysmal. Abysmal. But I believe everyone in this country agrees with that.”

Kudlow said that President Donald Trump was “law and order,” adding, “Law and order is good for growth. Law and order is good for families. Law and order is good for people of all colors. It’s a unifying message.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

