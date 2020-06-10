https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/10/la-council-president-calls-to-defund-police-but-loves-her-private-lapd-security-detail-n513923

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has some explaining to do. She recently introduced a resolution in the city council that would cut the police budget, gutting it by $150 million.

But Martinez must like something about the LAPD. She used their officers as private security guards at her house over the course of two months. As soon as the press found out about the arrangement, she canceled it.

#LATEST LA Council Pres. Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut #LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June. It was called off the night we called to ask her team about it. Full story coming to @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/1lv5ctqQEC — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 9, 2020

Needless to say, the city’s cops were not amused.

Fox Business News:

“It’s kind of ironic,” Det. Jamie McBride, director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the LAPD’s union, told the outlet. “Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department.” The city council leader did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request seeking comment, but Rick Coca, Martinez’s spokesperson, told Spectrum News 1 SoCal she began using the police detail at the prompting of the police department after she and her daughter began receiving death threats.

She should have politely declined police assistance and gotten on the phone to Black Lives Matter. I’m sure they would have been happy to protect her.

McBride pointed out that taking the police detail off patrol weakened the entire district.

Spectrum News:

McBride, who has been in law enforcement for 30 years, spent more than five years at the LAPD’s Foothill Division, which serves Martinez’s district in the San Fernando Valley. The station covers 44 square miles with seven police units each shift, according to a high-ranking member stationed at the division. “It’s a very, very large division,” McBride said. “Now we’re taking one unit away from the equation. If a citizen calls 911 there’s less units on the streets to respond to that 911 call.”

The Minneapolis City Council president, Lisa Bender, who said that calling the cops when your home is being broken into is a sign of privilege is just an incoherent fanatic who is unable to see the stupidity of her remarks.

But Martinez is a calculating hypocrite who’s riding the wave of hysteria about the police to gain more power.

The issue of private security provided by the cops boiled over during a meeting between the cops and a council member.

During one contentious meeting between the LAPD’s Valley Bureau and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez that was filmed and posted to social media, one officer suggested if cuts were going to be made, the city should start with protection details provided by the LAPD at council members’ homes. In the video you can hear the officer ask Councilwoman Rodriguez, “How many council members currently have a protection detail at their residence?” Rodriguez replied that she didn’t know but would look into it. “Ok, if, maybe you find that out we can probably start by cutting those details, that’ll probably trim some of the budget,” said the officer.”

Like the commissars in the old Soviet Union who saw no conflict between asking citizens to share equally in the scarcity while driving to their dacha on the Black Sea, the hypocrisy of Martinez and others is justified by telling themselves how superior in virtue they are to everyone else.

