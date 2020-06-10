https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lara-trump/2020/06/10/id/971540

More women are donating money to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Lara Trump told Newsmax TV.

During a Wednesday appearance on “American Agenda,” the senior adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign said there has been a boost in financial support from women since the 2016 race.

“In 2016, leading up to the election we had around 25% of the incoming funds for Donald Trump coming from women,” Lara Trump said. “Now, in 2019 and 2020 half of the fundraising we do comes from women in this country.”

The president’s daughter-in-law said the campaign tends to focus on fundraising numbers more than polling results. Several recent polls have indicated that Joe Biden has more support than Trump.

“The polling when it comes to President Donald Trump has never been right,” she said, referencing how polls predicted Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election.

She said the campaign conducts its own internal polling, but still prefers to look at fundraising numbers to guide decisions. She added the 2020 campaign is just getting ramped up and is much more organized than it was in 2016.

Also on the topic of women, Lara Trump plugged her own show “The Right View,” which airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights.

The digital show is hosted by leading conservative women. The show rivals ABC’s “The View,” which she said is representative of far-left, liberal views.

“We have gotten great response to the ‘Right View,’” she said. “I think we represent a lot of women out there who felt they have been forgotten about.”

On Wednesday’s episode, she said the show will discuss the “defund the police movement.”

She ripped top Democrats for pushing the idea and called it “catastrophic.” People have been pushing for police departments to be defunded in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

