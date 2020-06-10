http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eaRyRzwaUBY/

Several left-wing personalities lashed out at award-winning journalist Lara Logan after she observed that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is serving as a mouthpiece for the left’s “radical agenda.”

“My question: who turned a bartender from NY into a mouthpiece for a radical agenda?” Logan asked in response to the lawmaker’s July 2019 interview with New York’s Hot 97, in which Ocasio-Cortez concluded that certain communities have “no choice but to riot” once they are marginalized.

“Same people pulling the strings/behind Antifa & on the streets?” Logan asked:

My question: who turned a bartender from NY into a mouthpiece for a radical agenda? Same people pulling the strings/behind Antifa & on the streets? https://t.co/W4LAwfY6bT — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 10, 2020

Several prominent progressives came out of the woodwork in defense of Ocasio-Cortez.

“what on earth happened to lara logan,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy asked, failing to mention Logan’s own, brutal, violent experience with a mob that attacked, raped, and sodomized her in Egypt in 2011. She was in Cairo covering the resignation of Hosni Mubarak for CBS News at the time.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski also jumped aboard, focusing on Logan’s description of Ocasio-Cortez’s former job as a bartender.

“Conspiracy aside here – what is with the constant digs at AOC for having a working people’s job?” he asked:

conspiracy aside here – what is with the constant digs at AOC for having a working people’s job?https://t.co/15j3T8eaxS — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 10, 2020

Former CNN personality and self-described “boss lady” Soledad O’Brien also jumped on the criticism, telling Logan, “Get over yourself, lady”:

Also—the bartender slam… never really works as a slam. It’s a job. Get over yourself, lady. https://t.co/MYoJMnfVjD — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez offered her own take on the question Kaczynski posed in response to Logan, stating that “politics & media is rife w people who got to where they are w/ help from big money + family connections, & it deeply bothers some to experience others who have accomplished similar or big things without those advantages.”

“They know they don’t have the range, so they belittle it,” she added, also failing to acknowledge Logan’s firsthand experience and knowledge of the capability of a violent, vicious mob:

Politics & media is rife w people who got to where they are w/ help from big money + family connections, & it deeply bothers some to experience others who have accomplished similar or big things without those advantages. They know they don’t have the range, so they belittle it. https://t.co/8sG7Dsqepz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2020

Logan, host of Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Has No Agenda spoke at length with Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday on the left’s current narrative on policing and racial justice, which she said is “not based in truth” and “completely and utterly dishonest.”

“What is really behind this? Who’s really pulling the strings of these ideas?” she asked. “You know Antifa’s out there on the streets causing mayhem and violence, and they’re paid and trained. Yes. But they’re not the ones — who’s paying for them? Who’s paying them to be there? Who’s behind that organization? Who’s behind all these accounts to bail people out of prison, and who’s behind this massive effort to stop designating Antifa as a terrorist organization? Why don’t they want that?”

“The left is sticking to their talking points regardless of the truth and regardless of what evidence comes out,” she continued, adding that progressives would rather dominate conversations on “nonsense” that has “nothing to do with substance, because those are the tactics of information warfare the have been used from the 2016 election.”

