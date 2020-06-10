https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/left-wing-thugs-yank-christopher-columbus-statue-outside-minnesota-state-capitol-st-paul-video/

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported last night, the Maoist-America cultural revolution continued Tuesday night with the toppling of Richmond, Virginia’s statue of New World discoverer Christopher Columbus by Black Lives Matter protesters who marched down Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Byrd Park.

The leftists then tossed the statue into a nearby lake.

The insurrection and attack on America continued into Wednesday.

A Christopher Columbus statue outside of Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul was yanked down by leftists.

The Maoists cheered as the statue fell to the ground.

WATCH:

NEW: Protesters yank down Christopher Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. https://t.co/uL6qM3U0jO pic.twitter.com/g2gEiUllg5 — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2020

The radical left wants to erase our history.

There is also a campaign to rename the military bases as radical leftists toppled statues in their push for a Marxist revolution.

Pelosi on Wednesday also called for the removal of nearly a half a dozen Confederate statues from the Capitol.

