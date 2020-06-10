https://www.dailywire.com/news/lizzo-blasts-body-shamers-i-am-beautiful-i-am-strong

Singer Lizzo says she will not apologize for not having what people consider the “ideal body type.”

In a TikTok video posted this week, Lizzo, wearing workout gear, declared herself beautiful and strong, telling everyone to mind their own business about what kind of body she should have.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of ya’ll that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo said, as reported by Fox News. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type and you know what type it is? None of your f***ing business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

Lizzo told people to instead look at themselves rather than worry about other people’s health.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f***ing self and worry about your own g** damn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside,” she said. “Health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of ya’ll need to do a f***ing cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

This past March, Lizzo criticized TikTok for allegedly removing videos of her in bathing suits.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?” she said.

This past January, fitness icon Jillian Michaels faced social media backlash when she criticized the media for holding up Lizzo’s body image while not recognizing the health effects of obesity.

“I love her music, yeah, 100 percent,” Michaels said. “I don’t know anything about her, I’m sure she’s a cool, awesome chick.”

“But why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying,” Michaels added. “Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

After intense social media backlash, Michaels said she was giving her opinion as a health expert.

“Look, I’m a health expert,” Michaels told TMZ. “For decades, I have said your weight and your size have no bearing or merit on your value, your beauty, your worth, your ability. Where it does have relevance is your health. And to pretend that it doesn’t is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous. And it’s just not a lie I’m willing to tell because it’s politically correct.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

