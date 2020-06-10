https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/mcenany-turns-base-renaming-question-around-biden-welcome-center/

(DAILY CALLER) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany turned a Wednesday press conference question about renaming military bases named after Confederate generals into a criticism of cancel culture.

Citing their place in American history and military tradition, President Donald Trump stated unequivocally Wednesday that he “will not even consider” renaming Fort Bragg, Fort Hood, Fort Benning, and several other bases named after Confederate generals.

When Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts brought up General David Petraeus’ editorial in favor of renaming the bases during Wednesday’s press conference, McEnany wondered if the same standard would apply to other areas, including the Biden Welcome Center.

